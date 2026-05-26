Masked thieves sought after Essex business break-in

Essex County OPP are investigating a break-in in Essex where masked suspects took about $1000 in items.

Officers were called to a business on Fairview Avenue on May 22 at 2:40 p.m.

The Closed-Circuit Television showed the building was entered by damaging the front door around 3 a.m. by five individuals dressed in black clothing and wearing masks.

Police say items worth about $1000 were taken.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. (Reference Case #E260700208)

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.