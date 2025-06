Ontario Premier Doug Ford says masked men tried to steal a vehicle from his home overnight.

Ford says his Ontario Provincial Police detail thwarted the attempt at around 12:30 a.m.

The premier says officers chased down the men and arrested them.

Ford told the story at a news conference Tuesday morning after criticizing the bail system.

He says criminals are running amok and have created a lawless society.

The OPP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.