A husband and wife from Windsor are the region's newest millionaires.

Doreen and Albert Drouillard of Windsor won a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the December 19, 2025 Lotto Max draw.

The married couple said they've been playing the lottery together for eight and a half years. "It's just something we like to do together," Doreen shared while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect their winnings.

"I went to a local convenience store on Christmas Day to check our ticket. That's when the 'Big Winner' message flashed on the screen with all the zeros. I checked the ticket a few more times and began shaking with excitement. Then I went back to the car to tell Albert we won $1 million!"

"I didn't believe her at first," Albert said. "I had to confirm the numbers on OLG.ca to make sure it was real, and eventually it sank in."

The pair plan to purchase a condo, buy a new truck, and share their winnings with their grandchildren.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB kiosk in Walmart on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.