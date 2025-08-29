Mitch Marner built a lot of close friendships during nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which made it hard to say goodbye on July 1. What was the hardest goodbye?

"The phone call to Auston [Matthews]," Marner told TSN during an interview at Hockey Canada's Olympic orientation camp on Thursday. "That was a tough one. He had to get back to Arizona pretty quickly after the season. I was going to try to get a sit down with him before, but it just didn't pan out with everything happening. That phone call to him was pretty tough. It was pretty emotional. Obviously, we came in together, we did a lot of things together."

Marner, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, and Matthews, the first overall pick in 2016, broke into the league with the Leafs during the 2016-17 season and played mostly on the same line during the last few years.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly and winger William Nylander also played with Marner during every season of his career with the Leafs.

"We really came in together and grew together and really leaned on each other for a lot of things," Marner said. "The market was tough to all of us at times, and we needed to lean on each other. It was tough calling those guys and letting them know what was going to happen. Just the reaction out of both sides was, you know, it sucked, but that's the way this sport goes sometimes.”

It didn't have to be this way, though. The Leafs wanted to sign Marner, an alternate captain who was coming off his first 100-point season, to a contract extension.

So, why did Marner - who became a father for the first time in May - decide to leave his hometown team?

"We just decided it was time for a new chapter," Marner said. "We loved being in Toronto full time and being close to family and friends, but we just thought it was time for a new chapter in life, and having Miles, our son, we wanted to look at other options and see what was out there. We found one we really liked."

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Marner via a sign-and-trade deal with the Leafs shortly before the start of free agency. Vegas is a non-traditional market where Marner won't face the same scrutiny.

Did fatigue with the Leafs-crazed market play a big factor in his decision?

"It is tough sometimes because it's everywhere," the 28-year-old said of the media scrutiny in Toronto. "But I wouldn't say [that] really, no. Like I said, it's just time for a new change.”

There's no doubt, though, that the outside noise weighed on Marner, who revealed he hired a mental coach the last three years to try and manage things.

"For all the negative comments out there, you know there's so many love comments," Marner said. "The problem is that the love comments don't come out as much as the hatred ones, and that's just the way life goes, and that's the way the social media has turned into in a way.”

Marner acknowledges that things became "a real mental grind" late in his Leafs career.

"That tires you out physically-wise as well," he added.

During an interview on the 100% Hockey podcast, Marner’s agent revealed some of the things his client dealt with in Toronto.

"We had people throwing stuff in his yard," Darren Ferris told hosts Daren Millard and John Shannon. "There was another occasion where there was a death threat, and we traced it to a kid in Oakville, Ont."

Things got really bad after the Leafs' season ended in a blowout loss at home to the Florida Panthers in the second round.

"We lose Game 7 as we do in [the most] non-enjoyable way of all time probably," Marner said. "You know, get home, you're pretty disappointed, you're pretty devastated at that. You know, the thought also of it being my last Maple Leaf game at home."

Five minutes after getting home from the game, Marner received a call from his father-in-law.

"[He] goes, 'I just want to let you know, we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online saying that if people want to come pay us a visit and say, you know, their goodbyes, in a quotation way, here's the address.' And it was a little tough, obviously. I mean, we kind of dealt with it for the last two years in a way. The market's very passionate. They love the team. I mean, I know it. I was born and raised there. I've been a part of the Leafs Nation for a long time. But, yeah, when your family's safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don't think it's acceptable."

Marner had full-time security at his house for two weeks after the Leafs' season ended.

"Just to make sure no one's coming to the house," he said. "Also the safety of trying to walk your dog or child so that was a little unfortunate. Yeah, we all deal with this stuff. Sometimes it happens."

This was all playing out as Marner and his family contemplated the future and how to approach free agency.

Marner describes his departure from Toronto as a "bittersweet moment." Yes, there was negativity and fan behaviour that crossed the line, but there was also a lot of love for the creative winger, who launched a charitable foundation during his Leafs career.

"I'm forever grateful to be a Maple Leaf and wear that crest on my chest for nine years," he said. "I mean, I tried to give everything I had for those nine years and, you know, it sucks that we weren't able to get it done."

The Leafs made the playoffs in all nine seasons Marner played in Toronto, but won only two series. Marner led the team in playoff scoring (63 points in 70 games) during his Leafs career but, like the other core players, could not break through at key times.

"We had so many good teams that just fell short in moments that hurt," he said. "The pain that the Leafs Nation felt, we feel it as well. I mean, we were the ones living it in the moment. We were the ones that want to bring that [Stanley Cup] back and it didn't happen. It was unfortunate, but I’m forever grateful to wear a Maple Leaf. The fans have shown incredible support and love to me in my nine years and, you know, something I'll never forget."

Marner describes his summer as "chaotic but fun" as he looks to get settled in his new home in Las Vegas.

Marner will return to Toronto with the Knights for the first time on Jan. 23. Vegas plays the night before in Boston.

"They didn't plan that one well," Marner said with a smile as the interview wraps up.

The back-to-back situation will limit Marner’s time in Toronto and thus limit his exposure to the intense coverage of his return. But Marner insists he's not worried about that.

"I would've liked to be one day in Toronto," he said.