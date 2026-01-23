Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner is not interested in looking back as he gets set to play at the Scotiabank Arena as an opponent of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time.

Marner met the media Friday ahead of his highly anticipated return to Toronto, but said his focus is on moving forward.

“I don’t want to look back anymore,” Marner said. “I don’t want to look in the past. I’m focused on what’s going on right now.

“It’s another hockey game. Just go out there and play.”

The winger added he’s not sure of the reception he will receive in his first game back, but figured he’ll feel the tone early.

“We’ll see in warmups,” he said.

Mitch Marner: "I don't want to look back anymore. I don't want to look in the past." pic.twitter.com/0SaxAIVFNV — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 23, 2026

Marner saw his nine-year tenure with the Maple Leafs come to an end this past summer in a sign-and-trade deal just as he hit as unrestricted free agency.

He has 12 goals and 52 points in 49 games with Vegas after posting 27 goals and a career-best 102 points in 81 games with the Leafs last year. The Golden Knights have surged out of a December slump to reclaim first place in the Pacific Division entering Friday’s game.

The 28-year-old Markham, Ont. native faced the Maple Leafs in Vegas last week and was booed regularly by Toronto fans in the crowd.

“Mitch got a small taste in Vegas last week of what to expect, which is disappointing,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told NHL.com. “So this game is going to be tough for him. It really is.

“I wasn’t around for nine years in that market, so I don’t know. I just know what I’ve experienced since he’s been here, that his teammates love him and he’s been a good player for us. And this is not just another game for our players. They knew how important a game it was to him in Vegas. And they know there will be nothing ordinary about this one. And they are fully behind him.”

Marner posted two assists in a 6-5 overtime win for the Golden Knights over Toronto last week, admitting that one was more important to him at the time.

“Obviously, [my teammates] knew this one meant a little more to me,” Marner said after the victory. “So, I’m grateful to get the win. A lot of guys put in an effort, and you know, it’s a team game out there.

“I think once the puck dropped it just felt like another hockey game out there. Obviously, I know a lot of those guys very well, and I tried to read off some of the plays and some of the things that I think they might do. But it’s a competitive game, you always want to try to beat your buddies.”

Marner’s time with the Maple Leafs was filled with individual and team success in the regular season, but ultimately was marked by Toronto advancing past the opening round of the playoffs just twice in trips to the postseason and no appearances in the Eastern Conference Final or beyond.

The Maple Leafs enter Friday’s game sitting three points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with one game in hand. The team that made the postseason in every year of Marner’s tenure remains at risk of missing the dance in their first year without him.