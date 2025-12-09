A local public school has been given the "all clear" following a threat earlier in the day.

Windsor Police responded to Marlborough Public School in the 3500 block of Melbourne Road on Tuesday around noon after receiving an anonymous call stating there was a risk in the building.

Windsor Police placed the school on a lockdown for safety, and out of caution, police entered and cleared the building on Tuesday afternoon.

No threats were found.

This incident follows a separate incident at Marlborough on Friday where threats were also made.

Both incidents were investigated, but no credible threats were identified.

A letter was sent to parents on both Friday and today to explain why the school was on lockdown.