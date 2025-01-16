OTTAWA - Mark Carney is set to unveil his Liberal leadership campaign this afternoon in Edmonton, ending nearly a decade of speculation about his political ambitions.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and government House leader Karina Gould are also expected to enter the race in the coming days.

The cut-off date to declare a bid for the leadership is Jan. 23 and candidates have to pay a $350,000 entrance fee.

Liberals will elect their new leader and bring the Trudeau era to a close on March 9.

The former Bank of Canada governor will seek to position himself as an outsider and put some distance between himself and the deeply unpopular government of outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives will attempt to tie Carney to the Trudeau government's sinking brand and attack him over his past support of carbon pricing and his recent work advising the Liberal party on economics.