Marit Stiles and the Ontario New Democratic caucus made a stop in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon.

Numerous provincial NDP members are in the region until Friday where they will meet with locals, and discuss pressures in Windsor and Essex County.

Some of these pressures include ambulance and hospital wait times, the cost of housing and food, lack of available physicians, an increase in food bank usage, among others.

Stiles stated that this retreat came at a time where rumours were swirling of a potential early election however Premier Doug Ford ruled out an early election for this year, but left the door open to call on in 2025.

Stiles also addressed the announcement from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh when he announced he was pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the federal Liberal government - saying it's time for change.

She says people in Windsor and Essex are feeling the pressures.

"We are here over the next few days to take charge, and to build a province that's going to be better for everyone. One where you can find a home that you love and can afford, a good life, one where you can be able to see a family doctor when you need one, that's the Ontario that we believe in, and that's the Ontario that you deserve."

Stiles says as soon as the legislature rose - they were ready for a fall election.

"We got all of our team and our staff together and said you know what, we've got a 10-week sprint plan to be ready if he calls the election this fall, and what I saw happen across this province was a momentum building. So, we have out-fundraised our own goals, we are organizing in communities all across this province - which we need to win in order to be able to form government."

She says the announcement by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh shows change is needed.

"We've certainly seen Jagmeet [Singh] get some big wins that are going to make life better for everyday people all across Canada, but this announcement signals that it's also time for change in our country. And we think that this is the time for change here in Ontario as well."



The next fixed election date for the provincial election isn't until June 2026, however Stiles says they are ready for whenever an election is called.

She adds that the NDP have already raised $1-million in donations for a fall election, even though the Premier ruled one out.