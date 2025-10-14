TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are still looking for their first win of the American League Championship Series.

The Seattle Mariners hit three homers in a 10-3 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 2 at Rogers Centre to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco hit three-run shots and Canadian Josh Naylor added a two-run blast.

The series will shift to T-Mobile Park for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Seattle will host Game 4 on Thursday and — if necessary — Game 5 on Friday.

The Blue Jays are making their first ALCS appearance since 2016. They're hoping to return to the World Series for the first time since 1993.