Marineland’s bears on the move to sanctuary in Colorado

Marineland says it is moving its complement of bears to a sanctuary in the United States as the park slowly winds down its operations.

Marineland says the 12 bears are going to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, a charity that sits on a massive property for nearly 1,000 large carnivores including bears, lions and tigers.

The shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park says its packed up the bears on Wednesday morning.

Marineland, the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park, says it is rehoming its complement of bears to a sanctuary in Colorado. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Marineland (Mandatory Credit) Marineland, the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park, says it is rehoming its complement of bears to a sanctuary in Colorado. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Marineland (Mandatory Credit)

The park closed to the public in the summer of 2024 after the death of its owner, Marie Holer, and is up for sale.

Marineland is working with a coalition of American aquariums in a bid to move its 30 belugas and four dolphins.

Several hundred deer also remain at the park as Marineland slowly works to move them.