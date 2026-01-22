TORONTO — The Canadian Press has learned that Marineland presented a plan to the federal government yesterday to ship the last remaining captive whales and dolphins in Canada to several institutions in the United States.

Marineland says it presented what it calls a "rescue solution" for the 30 whales and four dolphins, and that it has a narrow window to ensure the animals' safe transfer.

Several sources with Marineland say the theme park gave Ottawa an imminent deadline to issue export permits, or it will proceed with its backup plan to kill the whales and dolphins.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the ongoing situation at the shuttered Niagara Falls, Ontario attraction.

Marineland closed its doors to the public in the late summer of 2024 as it tried to sell the swath of land it sits on near Horseshoe Falls.

Its vast menagerie remains, including the belugas and dolphins, several seals and sea lions, bears and deer.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson's office says she will review the export permit applications expeditiously.

One killer whale and 19 belugas have died at Marineland since 2019, according to an ongoing tally created by The Canadian Press based on internal records and official statements.