Marineland says it has euthanized a seven-year-old beluga whale after a long battle with several different medical conditions.

It is the 18th beluga to die at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction since 2019.

The province says its Animal Welfare Services team received confirmation of the death on Thursday.

Marineland says in a post on social media that Eos was born in 2017 to a first-time mother and needed help from the pod to raise her.

The park says Eos was diagnosed with renal disease in 2021 and suffered from infection that required intensive treatment.

Marineland says Eos rebounded several times, but her conditioned worsened in the past few months to the point that a team of veterinarians decided euthanasia was the proper course.