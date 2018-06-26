TORONTO — Marineland says it is "profoundly" disappointed by the federal government's decision to deny its request to ship 30 belugas to China.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the whales to the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom aquarium.

Thompson says she will not subject the belugas to a future performing in captivity.

Marineland says the federal government has killed the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction's only viable option to move the whales as no sanctuary yet exists to take them.

They are the last captive whales in Canada after the federal government banned the practice in 2019 with legislation that did not apply to Marineland's existing animals.

Twenty whales — one killer whale and 19 belugas — have died at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction since 2019, according to a database created by The Canadian Press based on internal documents and official statements.

Marineland says this decision leaves them with no ability to pay for the whales' continued feeding and care.