Marine training will be taking place on the Detroit River this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, over 80 sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve will be on the river, joined by the HMCS Hunter, the Canadian Coast Guard, US Coast Guard, Guardian Marine Rescue, Windsor Police, LaSalle Police, R.C.M.P, LaSalle Fire, Leamington Fire, Essex County EMS, Windsor Port Authority, and several partner agencies.

They will be participating in a large scale, collaborative emergency preparedness training exercise, called "Ex Border Sentinel".

There will be many emergency vessels taking part in a number of different training scenarios - which will include search and rescue techniques, response to various marine emergencies, and vessel handling. This training aims to bolster the skills of all marine partners and first responders.

LaSalle Police Senior Constable Terry Seguin says all partner agencies will be taking part.

"We're going to be getting together and practising some of our emergency response, search and rescue, mass casualties, things like that, response to those things so we can work effectively, and coordinated, and efficiently to ensure timely responses to marine emergencies on our waterways."



He says they don't want the public to be alarmed.



"We're just giving some advanced notice that we're going to be out there, you're welcome to watch us and enjoy the show if you want to. But also just to give us some leeway, and steer clear because we are going to be practicing some manoeuvres, and some techniques that may draw attention, but there's no cause for alarm."



Seguin says the public are encouraged to stop by and watch.



"We're just trying to get the word out to the public to let them know that we're going to be out there, and not to be alarmed, and if you want to come by down by the river and watch us what we're doing, and take some pictures, we're going to be out there. It'll be a good opportunity to come and see us in action."



The first training scenario is expected to begin on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the HMCS Hunter.

