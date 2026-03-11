A $500 fine has been issued against an American man after a seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office says CBP officers seized cocaine and marijuana from a U.S. citizen arriving from Canada.
The incident happened on February 21.
CBP did not provide any other details.
