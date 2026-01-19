A public open house will be held Monday evening at the Forest Glade Community Centre to gather feedback on a proposed residential development at 3129 Lauzon Road, just north of Forest Glade Drive.

The proposal seeks to build two six-storey buildings with 88 units each (176 total) and 231 parking spaces, with access off Lauzon Road, on the vacant land.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani said the open house is an important part of ensuring transparency in the planning process.

"This gives input to the developer who I believe doesn't want to, you know, destroy the neighbourhood, but enhance it, and is not quite familiar with the neighbourhood. Might be familiar with architecture and building buildings, but, the peculiar characteristics of the neighbourhood are only known by the residents. So this adds value to the project," he said.

He said often times there are modifications made to proposals as a result of public engagements.

"So it's really important that residents realize that now is the time to speak up, and it's not the time to speak up when shovels are starting to go in the ground and show opposition to the project. That's beyond the point. Now's the time where you can make effective suggestions that actually change the project," Marignani said.

Marignani added that he's looking for direction from residents to bring back to committee but he also had a concern or two with the proposal he would like addressed.

"I mean six-storeys is high for me. If that could be shaved a bit. I want to look at shadow studies. I want to look at how it truly affects the area, but, I also want to hear what the residents have to say," he said.

City staff and the applicant’s representatives will be there to answer questions from 6 to 7 p.m.