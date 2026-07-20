Marignani seeking re-election as Windsor’s ward 7 councillor

Ward 7 city councillor Angelo Marignani is officially seeking a second term.

Marignani is the second councillor on the current council to file nomination papers for the municipal election this October. Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak was the first.

Marignani received 37 per cent of the votes during the 2022 election. He ran for the seat in 2014 and 2018.

Over the past four years, Marignani says he’s focused heavily on being accessible to residents in East Riverside and Forest Glade, and has done his best to improve the ward by advocating for increased safety measures at Sandpoint Beach and advocating for road improvements.

Last month, Marignani put forward a motion keep Sandpoint closed until additional modifications to the beach could be made through the Master Plan - which was approved by council. This comes following multiple drownings at the beach over recent years.

Meanwhile, Banwell Road saw major improvements from Tecumseh Road East to E.C. Row, such as a new roundabout at Mulberry and Wildwood Drive. He also advocated for new overpass at Banwell and E.C. Row Expressway/County Road 22, with construction well underway.

He says he continues to be passionate about improving safety at Sandpoint Beach for the community to enjoy it.

“Earlier this year, I put in a motion to have shovel-ready schematics done by the engineering department. What we had earlier was just a plan, a picture pretty much. But what’s really required in order to get senior levels of government funding is to have the engineering schematics of that project.”

Marignani says he knew Banwell Road was a priority as it was once considered the worst road in all of Ontario.

“We were able to get that road milled and paved, it is now one of the best roads in the City of Windsor. And that is in collaboration with the overpass at the E.C. Row Expressway. I think people are going to be very pleasantly surprised on their travel time in the east end once that is complete.”

He says he also plans to continue flood prevention efforts in his ward.

“We’re working on the sewer master plan. And for example, Jarvis Avenue at the beginning of my term was really sort of concerned about pooling water on the roadways. Well, that discussion brought it to the point where now we’re going to be completing the master plan in that area, and the pooling water on the roads will be a thing of the past after that completion.”

Marignani says if re-elected, his priorities for a second term include completing the Sandpoint Beach project, improving traffic flow along Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive, continuing investments in neighbourhood parks, and advancing infrastructure projects.

The municipal election will be held on Monday, October 26.