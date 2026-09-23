Marianas Trench returns to The Colosseum stage

Marianas Trench will return to Caesars Windsor with special guest FIONN on January 8. (Photo Credit: Caesars Windsor/Facebook)

A fan-favourite band will return to The Colosseum stage this winter.

Marianas Trench will return to Caesars Windsor with special guest FIONN on January 8.

Since their 2006 debut, the Canadian band continues to rock out for fans around the world.

The band has multiple Platinum records, multiple awards including the 2013 JUNO Award for “Group of the Year,” and chart-topping hits including “Stutter,” “Fallout,” and “Who Do You Love.”

Marianas Trench has performed four times at Caesars Windsor - most recently in late November 2024.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster.

All shows in The Colosseum are open to all ages, unless otherwise stated.