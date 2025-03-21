A federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled that Mariah Carey did not steal her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You'' from other songwriters.

Judge Monica Ramirez Almadani granted Carey's request for summary judgment on Wednesday, giving her and co-writer and co-defendant Walter Afanasieff a victory without going to trial.

In 2023, songwriters Andy Stone of Louisiana and Troy Powers of Tennessee filed the $20 million lawsuit alleging that Carey's 1994 song infringed the copyright of their country 1989 song with the same title.

Their lawyer says he's disappointed and will likely appeal the decision.