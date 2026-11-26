Author Margaret Atwood appears during an interview in New York on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Author Margaret Atwood appears during an interview in New York on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A coalition backed by Margaret Atwood is urging Ottawa to block construction of a telecom tower on Ontario’s Pelee Island that they say threatens bird safety along a major migratory route.

The Pelee Island Bird Observatory, co-founded by the celebrated Canadian writer, says thousands of people have written to the federal government asking for a full environmental assessment of the project, which they argue is scientifically irresponsible.

“It’s a horrible idea,” Atwood said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“We are not done. We will keep going and we will see what happens.”

The nearly 200-metre private tower is being built by a U.S. financial trading firm. The tower’s critics say its height, guy wires and lights endanger hundreds of thousands of migratory birds who travel over the island in Lake Erie, located at the confluence of two major flyways.

The company behind the project, DRW, says it’s committed to installing “best-in-class” technology to mitigate bird crashes. Protecting wildlife has been a priority during project planning, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The observatory, a non-profit organizing pushback to the tower, says the company has overstated its public engagement and offered few specifics to back up their environmental claims.

The request for a full federal assessment is under review by the impact agency and the observatory expects a decision early next year. The township, which signed off on the tower last year, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The observatory said a project that goes against the federal government’s own migratory bird conservation strategies should never have advanced this far. The same tower, if proposed in the United States, would have required a federal assessment, the observatory said.

“What troubles us most is a fundamental question,” said Deborah Egan, the observatory’s board chair.

“Did anyone actually assess how many birds or other species could be harmed by this tower? We found no evidence that anyone did.”

The island is a recognized migratory bird hot spot, sitting at the juncture of two of North America’s four flyways, the Atlantic and the Mississippi. More than 300 bird species have been recorded on the island.

Most of those migratory birds fly at night and when visibility is poor, they can be attracted by the tower lights, especially if steadily lit, said Dan Mennill, a University of Windsor ornithologist who sits on the observatory’s board.

Upwards of 200,000 birds in Canada are killed by communication towers each year, according to a 2012 study. Guy wires, tension cables anchoring a tower, have been shown to be particularly lethal.

Despite the location and the risks, Mennill said there had been “remarkably little investigation” into the potential wildlife impacts. He said the company’s public field work has so far amounted to two brief surveys outside migration season, and no collision studies had been made public.

“What happens to birds on Pelee Island matters at an international, and continental scale,” he said.

The federal government had received more than 30,000 letters from writers from across Canada, the United States and beyond, who expressed concern about the tower, the observatory said. Caldwell First Nation has also called on Ottawa to hit pause, raising questions about why it wasn’t properly consulted about a project on its traditional territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press