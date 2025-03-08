March Break is March 8-16 and local organizations have plenty of family friendly events.

Pottery lessons

C.M. Wilson Conservation Area in Blenhein has a new teaching space and they’re offering a chance to make pottery.

For $3.50 kids can make a small clay pot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Be sure to bring a small box to take your pottery home at the end of the day.

Kids are urged to dress for the weather as some classes will be held outside, weather permitting.

Hockey exhibit at Chimczuk

The traveling exhibit is on display in Windsor from the Canadian Museum of History.

On March 15 at 1 p.m. there is a guided tour of the exhibit which is “an engaging two-dimensional display that uses photographs and reproductions of key artifacts, memorabilia and works of art to present hockey highlights from yesterday and today!”

There are also “hockey themed crafts” in the Children’s Gallery and a scavenger hunt through the permanent exhibitions.

The Chimczuk Museum is located at 401 Riverside Drive West.

Admission is required.

Lego mini-fig hunt

Kids can search for animal mini-figures hidden around the Francois Baby House at 254 Pitt Street West.

There will be a “small prize” for the “adventurers” who finish the hunt.

This event is free to the public.

Solider for a day at Fort Malden

Fort Malden National Historic Site needs some new recruits.

On Wednesday March 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. kids can take the Queen’s Shilling, put on a redcoat and learn about British military exercises.

Soldiers will cook over an open fire, paint a model soldier and witness a musket demonstration.

Registration required.

Maple Syrup Festival

The annual Maple Syrup Festival returns to John R. Park Homestead at 915 County Rd 50 East, Essex, featuring two unique events.

Lumberjack Weekend: Saturday March 8 and Sunday March 9th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. offers a wide range of events including kids axe-throwing and local artist and crafters sale. There will also be contests for best moustache and best lumberjack costume.

Tasters’ Weekend: Saturday March 15th and Sunday March 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids and their parents can taste all things maple; baked goods, maple butter and maple sugar. There is also a buster tart contest and winter hikes.

For the sports fan

There are also plenty of sports going on.

The Windsor Spitfires play on the Tuesday (Scooby Doo Night), Thursday (Movie Night) and Sunday vs. the London Knights (Rivalry Night).

The Windsor Express basketball team plays Friday night at WFCU Centre against the Glass City Wranglers at seven o’clock.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

March 8-16 Make the most of March Break with a week full of family fun! From March 8 to March 16, we’ll be open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all the excitement. Whether you’re looking for adventure or a way to keep the kids entertained, we’ve got something for everyone.

Online ticket sales are now live on Splashpass and will be capped at 400 per day—after that, tickets will be available at the front desk. Be sure to grab yours in advance and plan for a day of unforgettable memories!

Adventure Bay Family Waterpark 401 Pitt St W, Windsor Buy Tickets Now

March break art camp at Art Windsor Essex

March 10 – 14 March Break Art Camp is the perfect opportunity for budding artists to learn new techniques, express themselves, and meet new friends who share their passion for art. Throughout the week, our experienced instructors will guide participants through a range of hands-on activities, including painting, drawing, sculpting, and more.

Art Windsor Essex 401 Riverside Drive West, Windsor, ON Event Page

March break at Big Time Entertainment

March 10 – 14 March Break Special: 50% Off Arcade Games 10 AM – 1 PM.

10 @ 10 March Break Special: The first 30 people that come in at 10AM get a free $10 game card.

Pizza Party: Enjoy 25% off any of our delicious Artisanal Pizzas and fuel up for a day of fun!

Fun Pass: Dive into the fun with 2 attractions and 40 game credits for just $25. Ideal for making the most of your PA day!

Extreme Pass: Go all out with 4 attractions and 100 game credits for just $50.

Big Time Entertainment 2411 Dougall Ave, Windsor Event Page

March Break at Colasanti’s

March 8–16 A week loaded up with activity options for all of our guests. Here’s the basics: Our March Break Club Card is back! Buy 3 Activity Passes, Get 2 Free. Offer available between March 8-16.

See our March Break Club Card for more details. Looking to flex your creative muscle? Sign up for one of our Planting Classes or Wood Sign Painting workshops with You Can Do It DIY Kits.

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens 1550 Road 3 E, Kingsville Event Page

March Break activities at Indigo!

March 10-16 Don’t miss out—bring your crew and make it a break to remember!

Early Bird Special: Half off arcades from 11 AM – 1 PM!

Extended Hours = More Time to Play!

March break at Zap zone

March 10 – 14 Zap Zone Family Fun Center 1665 Lauzon Rd, Windsor Event Page

-By CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske and Melanie Kentner