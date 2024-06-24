TORONTO - Marc Savard was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach on Sunday.

The hiring completed head coach Craig Berube's staff for the upcoming season.



Berube's coaches includes associate Lane Lambert, assistant Mike Van Ryn, goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim.



Savard joins the Maple Leafs after serving as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames last season, following two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires.



During his two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Windsor, Savard guided the Spitfires to a record of 88-35-8-5 and an appearance in the OHL finals in 2022.



The Ottawa native began his coaching career with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20 before his tenure in Windsor.

