Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76.

He was the first Canadian to go into space and flew on three space shuttle missions.

From 2001 to 2005, he was president of the Canadian Space Agency.

Garneau then entered politics and was elected to the House of Commons in 2008.

He served as the Liberal minister of foreign affairs and before that the minister of transport before retiring in 2023.

His wife, Pam Garneau, has released a statement on Wednesday.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing. Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family.”

The statement went on to say: “We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this profound loss and take time to reflect and heal.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.