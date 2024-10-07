TORONTO - Max Pacioretty has a new home.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract Monday after he made the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

The 35-year-old former Montreal Canadiens captain, who will earn a base salary of US$873,770 in 2024-25, had four goals and 23 points in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season.

Selected with the 22nd pick in the 2007 NHL draft by Montreal, Pacioretty has put up 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games. He's added 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff contests.

Steven Lorentz, meanwhile, will join Toronto on a one-year deal worth $775,000 following his successful professional tryout. The 28-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June.

The Leafs also signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year contract extension that begins in 2025-26. The 23-year-old's agreement worth $825,000 annually in the NHL is a two-way contract next season before becoming a one-way deal in 2026-27.

In other moves later Monday, the Leafs placed forwards Connor Dewar (upper body) and Fraser Minten (lower body) on injured reserve.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok (lower body) and defencemen Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) and Dakota Mermis (upper body) were placed on long-term injured reserve, while goaltender Matt Murray and defenceman Marshall Rifai were loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Leafs also loaned junior-aged forward Easton Cowan to the OHL's London Knights, while former defenceman Jake Muzzin is now part of Toronto's player development staff after one season as a pro scout.