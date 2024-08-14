TORONTO - Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey.



Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.



Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million US contract extension last August that kicks in for the upcoming season. Tavares, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit free agency next summer.



Over eight seasons with the Maple Leafs, Matthews has collected plenty of hardware. He won the 2017 Calder Trophy as top rookie, the 2022 Hart Trophy as MVP and is a three-time Rocket Richard Trophy recipient, including last year when he scored a career-high 69 goals.



But he is still looking to add a Stanley Cup to his collection. In April, the Maple Leafs lost in the first round of the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons, a seven-game defeat to the Boston Bruins in which Matthews managed just one goal while battling injury.



Now, the team is hoping a leadership shakeup can change its post-season fortunes.

