TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, the club announced Tuesday.

The Leafs didn't provide any further details — including a timeline for his return — and asked for privacy.

The 27-year-old split the crease in Toronto last season with Anthony Stolarz, finishing with a 27-14-1 record to go along with a .909 save percentage, a 2.73 goals-against average and a shutout.

Woll, who is from the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., played in the second round of last spring's playoffs after Stolarz was injured in the series-opener versus the Florida Panthers.

He finished with an .886 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA as Toronto lost in seven games to the eventual Stanley Cup champions. Selected with the No. 62 pick at the 2016 NHL draft, Woll's regular-season record stands at 48-27-2 with a .910 save percentage, 2.74 GAA and a pair of shutouts.

The Leafs open the 2025-26 schedule Oct. 8 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.