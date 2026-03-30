Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has announced it has parted ways with Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving.

In a statement, MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley said the organization conducted a deep review of the team and determined a new direction and leadership are needed to achieve the goal of winning a Stanley Cup.

Pelley thanked Treliving for his contributions over nearly three seasons and wished him and his family well.

Treliving was hired in May of 2023.

During his tenure, the Maple Leafs posted a regular-season record of 139-92-27, including a first-round playoff series win over Ottawa.