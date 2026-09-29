Maple Leafs acquire Marchenko from Blue Jackets in blockbuster, then extend him on six-year, $75M deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a blockbuster trade one day before the start of the season, acquiring forward Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of a six-player deal, it was announced Monday evening.

Marchenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, then said on social media that Marchenko and the Leafs had reached a six-year, $75 million contract extension that carries a $12.5 million cap hit.

Heading back to Columbus are forwards Matthew Knies and Steven Lorentz, defenceman Emil Andrae and a 2027 second-round pick, which the Leafs originally acquired from the Seattle Kraken.

The Leafs are also getting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and forward Miles Wood as part of the deal. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds the Blue Jackets are retaining 18 per cent of Merzlikins’ salary, which is $5.4 million in 2026-27 before he’s set to hit free agency next summer.

Knies is set to carry a cap hit of just under $4 million more than Marchenko ($3.85 million) this coming season and Columbus was previously pushed over the salary cap after inking Adam Fantilli to a six-year contract with a cap hit of $13.75 million last week.

Leafs general manager John Chayka is scheduled to discuss the trade with reporters Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell spoke with reporters Monday, saying via The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline that talks were the Leafs were on-again, off-again for weeks before picking back up Monday once news of a possible deal was made public.

He added that there were no “real, serious” talks with other clubs due to the present-day value the Leafs could provide as trade partners.

Marchenko posted 27 goals and 67 points in 76 games last season with the Blue Jackets. He has topped 20 goals in each of his four seasons with the team, including finishing with a career-high 31 goals and 74 points during the 2024-25 season.

The 25-year-old winger was a pending unrestricted free agent prior to Monday’s extension announcement, carrying a cap hit of $3.85 million this season in the last year of his current deal.

He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Marchenko, Knies find new homes after rumours

Trade rumours have followed Marchenko since the end of last season, with Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell vowing in July that he would open the season with the team.

“I’ve had discussions with his agent, which we won’t discuss right now, but Marchenko is going to be a Blue Jacket when the season starts,” Waddell said at the time.

Knies was also at the centre of trade rumours this summer after he posted 23 goals and 66 points in 79 games with the Maple Leafs last season.

The 23-year-old winger is entering the second season of a six-year, $46.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $7.75 million.

Drafted 57th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2021, Knies has 67 goals and 160 points in 240 career games.

Merzlikins, 32, played in 30 games last season for Columbus and recorded a goals-against average of 3.40 and a save percentage of .883. However, he had shoulder surgery last month and was designated as injured non-roster by the Blue Jackets last week.

Wood, 31, had eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 54 games last season. Andrae, 24, was acquired by the Leafs earlier this off-season from the Philadelphia Flyers. He had two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 61 games last season.

The 30-year-old Lorentz has spent the past two seasons with the Leafs and tallied seven goals and 18 points in 71 games last season.

Chayka has made significant changes to the Maple Leafs since taking over in May, overhauling the forward group with the additions of Colton Sissons, Jack Roslovic, Nick Paul, Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime, Zack MacEwen and first-overall pick Gavin McKenna in addition to Monday’s blockbuster deal.

A native of Barnaul, Russia, Marchenko could be set to replace Knies on Toronto’s top line beside Auston Matthews and Roslovic. Moving Knies leaves just four forwards from last year’s roster in the projected lineup for Tuesday’s season opener against the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto.