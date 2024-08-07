OTTAWA - Health Minister Mark Holland says he has seen a large jump in the number of dentists who have agreed to provide care under the new dental-care program.

The government began accepting claims for dental services for seniors enrolled in the program in May, and has since expanded eligibility to qualifying children under the age of 18 and people with a disability tax credit.



But while patients have been quick to enrol, getting dentists on board to provide the care has been more challenging.



As of last month, just shy of 50 per cent of dental professionals in Canada had signed up as dental associations expressed concerns about the design and administration of the program.



Holland says that now, roughly 75 per cent of all dentists and dental specialists in Canada accept patients with coverage under Ottawa's dental plan.



He says the increase is probably thanks to a change last month that allowed providers to participate on a claim-by-claim basis rather than registering in advance.

