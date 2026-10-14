Manufacturing night returns to Catholic Central High School for parents and students

The Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM) wants to meet with parents and students.

CAMM is hosting its second annual Manufacturing Month Parent and Student Night.

It takes place this Thursday, October 15 at Catholic Central High School on McDougall Street.

CAMM executive director Nicole Vlanich says it’s a chance for parents and students to meet with local manufacturers, learn about career pathways, and discuss job opportunities.

She says last year’s event was well attended, but she’s expecting a bigger turnout this year.

“Windsor-Essex has the largest concentrational mold makers in North America, and not a lot of people know that or know the careers that are available, so we are going to the schools to kind of fill in that information void and make sure that students are aware that these careers exist,” she says.

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Vlanich says there are real, valuable career opportunities within manufacturing, especially in Windsor-Essex.

“There’s a way for their kids to earn while they learn, not take on any debt, and find an enjoyable career for their lifetime within these shops,” says Vlanich.

She says eight manufacturers are confirmed to attend.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.