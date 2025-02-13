Since 2018, real estate agents at Manor Windsor Realty have been fundraising for local organizations or charities by putting aside money from each home sold during the year.

Manor Keys of Hope has raised $133,000 since it began.

Manor Windsor Realty General Manager Rob Agnew says more than $15,000 was donated this year.

"Our agents are so generous," he said. "We give all year long to a fund that we pool, and our committee of agents figures out who are the best beneficiaries in need this year."

He says agents throughout the year nominate charities in need.

"To see someone, and I've seen a lot of it, people going in broken, homeless, really hungry, down and out, and to see them a year later come out of these programs and they're strong again, they have a home, they've got a job, it is just tremendous," Agnew said.

Agnew says the need for support is there.

"Three per cent of our kids in the City of Windsor sleep on the floor, they have no bed, think about that," he said. "People are homeless, people are starving, we can't take any of what we have for granted, it's a blessing yes. We work hard for it, yes, but it's time to give some back and that's what we're doing here."

This year's beneficiaries are: