Manhunt for convicted Chatham killer

A man wanted on a Canada wide arrest warrant may be in the Chatham area.

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for 49-year old Mason Jenkins, who’s accused of breaching release conditions.

Jenkins is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He’s described as white, 5′9″ tall, 255 pounds, brown eyes, with brown hair that is currently shaved bald.

Police say Jenkins walked away from the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston on Sept. 24th and he’s known to frequent Chatham, Kitchener and Kingston.

In 2001, Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison with no change of parole for 25 years, following the shooting death of his younger sister, Jennifer, in the family home in 1998.