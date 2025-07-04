The manager of the McDonald's in Leamington is being recognized as one of the best managers in Canada.

Virginia Ullrich, manager of the Leamington McDonald's restaurant at 214 Talbot St. W., has received a 2025 Outstanding Manager of the Year award from McDonald's Canada.

The award is given to the top 5 per cent of restaurant managers across the over 1,450 McDonald's restaurants in the country, recognizing managers who have displayed exceptional leadership and achievements in their local community.

Ullrich says she was surprised to be recognized.

"I wish I could take all the credit, but truthfully, I have to thank my team. Nothing is possible without them," she says. "I am flattered to have received it and grateful to be recognized for the things I've been able to do in this restaurant, but all the credit has to go to the team."

Ullrich says in the over two decades of working for McDonald's, she's seen what working there can do for people.

"I've known many people over the years that, when they were pursuing whatever path they had decided, one of the things that was a benefit for them in interviews or filling out their resumes was that McDonald's experience," she says. "Whether they're here for a year or here for their career, it doesn't really matter. You still play a key role in helping them develop skills."

During her time working for McDonald's, Ulrich has supported initiatives like McHappy Day and the Ronald's House of Champions hockey tournament in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Southwestern Ontario and also worked during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games at the McDonald's restaurant in the Athlete's Village in Whistler, BC.

Ullrich says she's had a lot of opportunities working for McDonald's during the past two decades.

"I've been very fortunate to have a lot of opportunities to participate in a lot of different things over the years, including the Olympics, which was an incredible experience. It's easy to be involved when the cause is wonderful and it does a lot of great work in the community. I'm fortunate to work for McDonald's," she says.

Ullrich, who moved to the area four years ago, started working for McDonald's 23 years ago in Barrie, her first job, and has served as general manager in Leamington for the past three years.

