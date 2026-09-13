Manager at Ojibway Parkway McDonald’s honoured with best manager award

A local McDonald’s manager is being recognized as one of the best managers in Canada.

George Klingler, the manager at the Ojibway Parkway McDonald’s, has received the 2026 Outstanding Manager of the Year award through McDonald’s Canada.

Every year, McDonald’s Canada honours managers who go above and beyond. This award is only given to the top five per cent of managers across McDonald’s 1,500+ restaurants in Canada.

Klingler started working at McDonald’s in Amherstburg when he was 17-years-old, and has served the region for the past 22 years. He has worked at five local locations, and became a general manager seven years ago.

He is a big supporter of Ronald McDonald House through initiatives like McHappy Day and Ronald’s House of Champions youth hockey tournament.

Klingler says he was very surprised to receive the award.

“I was very, very proud to earn it as it really is a reflection of how my peers feel about me and just standing out amongst my peers is a proud moment because I know the dedication that they all put in as a group. But so it’s an honour.”

He says he’s so proud to be a part of this company with so many initiatives to support the Ronald McDonald House.

“From McHappy Day, which everybody is involved in the community, to the Red Shoe Run, which was started about a decade ago, to the the hockey tournament that we put on that has been four years now in the making. It’s just proud to see everybody as I’ve had some firsthand experience, not myself, but a friend who needed to utilize the house. So it’s just near and dear to my heart.”

Klingler says the entire team was so excited for him.

“It’s such an important thing to call out. It’s just the team that supports me achieve this award because while this award has my name on it, it really shows the entire restaurant as a whole, just everything that we can accomplish together. They were just excited. It was a good moment.”

This is his first time winning Outstanding Manager of the Year.

Tina Bak-Nielsen, market people leader supporting multiple McDonald’s in the Windsor area, was also honoured for Outstanding Manager of the Year.

Every year, McDonald’s franchisees and regional management nominate outstanding restaurant managers.