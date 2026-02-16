The Windsor Police Arson Unit is now investigating what's being called a suspected residential arson fire that left one person injured and a dog dead.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire in the 3500 block of Byng Road near Lappan Avenue.

Fire officials say the lone occupant of the home had to jump out of a second-story window, as it was the only way to escape the fire.

He was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

One dog died in the fire, while firefighters saved a cat, but two animals remain unaccounted for.

While the cause and damage estimate are still being determined, investigators say a smoke alarm at the top of the stairs to the upper level was not working.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is actively investigating the incident and asks that residents in the immediate area review any surveillance or dash camera footage recorded between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on February 15 for suspicious activity.

More than two dozen firefighters were involved in fighting the flames.