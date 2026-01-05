The U.S. Secret Service says a man who broke windows at Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home and caused other property damage has been detained.

Secret Service agents assigned to the home detained the man early Monday.

Two law enforcement officials say the man broke a window with a hammer and tried to enter the house.

The home in Cincinnati's Walnut Hills neighborhood was unoccupied. Vance and his family were not in Ohio.

The Secret Service is working with local police and the U.S. attorney's office on possible charges.

Vance's office says his family is back in Washington.