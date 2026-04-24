The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is known to visit Windsor-Essex, and is wanted in connection with multiple sexual offences involving a young person.

Police say Guy Fowler is wanted for sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference, sexual exploitation, voyeurism and failing to attend court.

He is also wanted on several child pornography-related charges, including possession of child pornography, making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication, and importing, distributing, selling or possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale.

Fowler is described as a white man, 63 years old, six-foot-two and weighing about 280 pounds. He has a tattoo of a wolf on his left shoulder.

In addition to Windsor-Essex, investigators say Fowler is also known to frequent Cobourg and the Northumberland County area in Ontario.