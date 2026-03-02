A 61-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a minor has turned himself in.

Windsor Police issued the arrest warrant in early February.

In mid-January, the Windsor Police Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit launched an investigation following a report of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators learned that days earlier, at a residence in the downtown area, the suspect allegedly encouraged the victim to consume alcohol before restraining and sexually assaulting her.

The victim later told a friend, who reported the incident to police.

Police say the man turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters on Monday morning.

He is charged with sexual assault.