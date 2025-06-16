The man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another has been taken into custody, ending a nearly two-day search that put the entire state on edge.

Vance Boelter was arrested Sunday evening.

Former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs.

Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin home, about 9 miles away.

Boelter was arrested in a rural area in Sibley County, southwest of Minneapolis.