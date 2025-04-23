Life-threatening injuries are being reported after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Huron Church Road.

According to Windsor police, officers were called to the intersection of Huron Church Road near Tecumseh Road West Tuesday night around 9:30 for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle travelling southbound on Huron Church hit a pedestrian who was in the middle of the road.

Police say the pedestrian, a 30-year-man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and say the area was closed for several hours as member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage are asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.