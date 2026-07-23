Man sought by police following $20,000 theft

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on July 13, a man was seen riding a bicycle in an alley behind a residence in the 1300 block of Gladstone Avenue.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance entering a car and allegedly stealing approximately $20,000 worth of camera equipment before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket, and a “Coors Light” backpack.

The man is wanted for theft over $5,000.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.