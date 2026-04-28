Austrian media say that a man accused of plotting to attack one of superstar singer Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty as his trial began on Tuesday.

The Kurier and Kronen Zeitung reported that he pled guilty to charges related to the concert plot.

The plot was thwarted, but Austrian authorities still canceled Swift's three planned performances in August 2024.

The defendant faced charges including terrorist offenses and membership in a terrorist organization, and his defense attorney previously said he planned to plead guilty to most of the charges.