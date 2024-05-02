A man out on a release order has been arrested in connection with an over $18,000 drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service’s Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in April into an individual suspected of drug trafficking.

After investigators learned the suspect was on a release order with conditions to stay in his home 24 hours per day, the Windsor Police Bail Compliance Unit conducted a bail compliance check and found him to be in violation of the court-ordered conditions.

As a result, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 2600 block of Richmond Avenue.

During a search, officers seized 55.3 grams of fentanyl, 28.3 grams of cocaine, 32.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,200 in Canadian currency.

A 22-year-old is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.