A suspect listed on the "Wanted in Windsor" list has been arrested.

Police had been looking for Garth Brown after $4,000 in merchandise was stolen from retail locations across the city between October 2025 and February 2026.

The Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested Brown in the 2900-block of Grandview Street on Wednesday afternoon.

He's facing 13 counts of theft under $5,000.

The “Wanted in Windsor” list was released on Monday and highlights offenders who are currently evading capture for a number of crimes and investigators hope to generate new leads from the public which will lead to arrests.