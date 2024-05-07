A man who has been on the run since 2015 has been arrested.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Gurfathe Kooner was arrested without incident Tuesday morning (May 7) in Tecumseh.



According to police, Kooner was located with the assistance of the OPP's Tactical Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Unit, Canine, and the Windsor Police Service.



Police say he was wanted after going unlawfully at large on April 6, 2015.



Kooner was sentenced to three years and one day for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing it is tampered with, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, four counts of fraud, two counts of breach of recognizance, utter death threat and fail to attend court.



Police say Kooner failed to appear for his sentence in Windsor and his whereabouts became unknown.



He's facing an additional charge of unlawfully at large.

