Windsor police have taken into custody a man facing assault-related charges for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

In Nov. 2025, a 35-year-old was granted bail on charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

As part of his release conditions, police say he was required to abide by several judicial restrictions while in the community, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers arrested the man shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Oak Street.

He was charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.