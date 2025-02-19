A man has been killed following a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile near the intersection of Mallard line and Jacob Road, in Dover Township, within the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Police say the the driver and lone occupant, a 40-year-old man from Dover Centre, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the Traffic Management Unit was called to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Constable Mckeen at brandonmc@chatham-kent.ca, or by calling519-355-1092.