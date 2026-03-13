An official in Lebanon says a man with a rifle who crashed into a large Michigan synagogue in what federal officials are saying was an attack had lost four family members in his native country in an Israeli airstrike last week.

Officials say 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali was killed by security after ramming a vehicle into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit on Thursday.

The official in eastern Lebanon told The Associated Press that Ghazali's two brothers and a niece and nephew were killed at their home in the March 5 airstrike.

Ghazali was granted U.S. citizenship in 2016.