Life-threatening injuries are reported after a robbery in Kingsville.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Essex Crime Unit says the robbery happened Tuesday night on Prince Albert Street North near Main Street West.

According to police, unknown individuals in a dark coloured vehicle approached a man and began to assault him.

Police say two to four individuals assaulted the man with an edged weapon and stole his personal property before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call provincial police or Crime Stoppers.