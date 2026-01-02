A man has died in hospital after being found unresponsive in an East Windsor parking lot.

The discovery was made just before 11:30 New Year's morning behind a commercial building in the 5100-block of Tecumseh Road East near Westminster Boulevard.

Police say the man was unconscious and in medical distress and was in "critical" condition before succumbing to his injuries.

He's described as black and in his early 20s and was wearing a button-up shirt, jeans, and white running shoes.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information and are urging businesses and residents in the area to check security cameras for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.